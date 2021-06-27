Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

