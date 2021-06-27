Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 583,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.