mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.96 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.96 million and $1,710.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

