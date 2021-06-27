Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MHGVY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MHGVY stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.14%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

