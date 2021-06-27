Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $14.83 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

