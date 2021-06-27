Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,611 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,482,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,829,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

