Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE MSD opened at $9.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

