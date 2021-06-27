Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $41.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

