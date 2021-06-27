Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $332,245,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

