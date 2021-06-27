Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $27,170.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

