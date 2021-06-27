Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

