MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $173.29 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

