MKM Partners Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to “Buy”

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

