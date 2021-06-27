Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $375.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.