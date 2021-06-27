Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 243.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.