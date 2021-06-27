Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 580 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 725.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

