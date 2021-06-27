Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23,950.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

ZM stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

