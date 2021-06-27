Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $3.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

