Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

