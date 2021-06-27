Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.