Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $28,145,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUTU stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

