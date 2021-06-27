Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.92 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

