Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.