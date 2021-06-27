MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

