Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,819,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

