Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $290.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.86.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

