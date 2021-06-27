MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

