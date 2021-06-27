Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

