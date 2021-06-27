Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

