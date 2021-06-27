Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,357.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00365608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00949643 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

