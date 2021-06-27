Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.