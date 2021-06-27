Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $372,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

