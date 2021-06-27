Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 183.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 413.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,760,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,352.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,385.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.