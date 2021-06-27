Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $533,000 Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.