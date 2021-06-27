Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $193.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

