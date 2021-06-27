Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $405,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

