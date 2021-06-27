Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

