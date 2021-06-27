Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $166.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.