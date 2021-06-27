Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

