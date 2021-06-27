Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 9,495 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

