Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,490 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

