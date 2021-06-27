Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$76,500.

Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Shares of MGA opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$88.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.77.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

