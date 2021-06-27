McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

