Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.66 million to $1.12 billion. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE MMS opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S.

