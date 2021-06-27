Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.49. Approximately 731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

