Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.90 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

