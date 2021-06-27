Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

