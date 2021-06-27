Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $2.29 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,125. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

