Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 176,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

