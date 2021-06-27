Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

QDEL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

